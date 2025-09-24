IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.3571.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

