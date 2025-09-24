IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.3571.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDYA stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

