ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) & Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Critical Analysis

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENN Energy and Clean Energy Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy $15.28 billion 0.61 $832.79 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels $415.86 million 1.40 -$83.07 million ($0.90) -2.96

Risk & Volatility

ENN Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

ENN Energy has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ENN Energy and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 3 1 3.00

Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $3.59, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than ENN Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENN Energy and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Fuels -48.40% -27.98% -15.71%

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats ENN Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. The company also designs, builds, operates, and maintains vehicle fueling stations; and sells and services compressors and other equipment that are used in RNG production and fueling stations. In addition, it transports and sells CNG, RNG, and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells U.S. federal, state, and local government credits, such as RNG as a vehicle fuel, including Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and obtains federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. Further, the company focuses on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

