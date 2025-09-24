H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Research raised shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. H World Group has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H World Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its stake in H World Group by 1,280.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 1,763,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in H World Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after buying an additional 157,044 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

