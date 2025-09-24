Head-To-Head Survey: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) and Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance N/A N/A N/A Bright Horizons Family Solutions 6.34% 15.12% 5.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Bright Horizons Family Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $150,000.00 0.07 -$2.62 million ($0.07) 0.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions $2.69 billion 2.29 $140.19 million $3.05 35.53

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Horizons Family Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and Bright Horizons Family Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bright Horizons Family Solutions 1 2 4 1 2.63

Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus target price of $134.57, indicating a potential upside of 24.20%. Given Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Horizons Family Solutions is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions beats Legacy Education Alliance on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home child and adult/elder dependent care, school-age camps, virtual tutoring, and self-sourced reimbursed care services through child care centers, school-age campuses, and in-home caregivers, as well as the back-up care network. The Educational Advisory and Other Services segment offers tuition assistance and student loan repayment program administration, workforce education, and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions and college financial advisory services. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

