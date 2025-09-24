Michael McConnell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of QuickFee (ASX:QFE) Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Free Report) insider Michael McConnell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$102,000.00.
QuickFee Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.
QuickFee Company Profile
