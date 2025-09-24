Michael McConnell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of QuickFee (ASX:QFE) Stock

QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE – Get Free Report) insider Michael McConnell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, with a total value of A$102,000.00.

QuickFee Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

QuickFee Company Profile

QuickFee Limited provides a suite of payment and lending offerings through an online portal to professional, commercial, and homeowner services providers in Australia and the United States. The company's integrated online payment platform and financing solutions enables merchants to accept payments by ACH/EFT or card, payment plan/loan, or a buy now, pay later' instalment plan.

