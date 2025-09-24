Brian Faith Sells 14,956 Shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Faith sold 14,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $86,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,789.60. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.74. QuickLogic Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5,920.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QuickLogic by 246.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in QuickLogic by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

