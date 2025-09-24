RYTHM (NASDAQ:RYM) CEO Benjamin Kovler Purchases 1,000 Shares

RYTHM, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYM – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Kovler bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.99 per share, with a total value of $39,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,820. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RYTHM Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of NASDAQ RYM opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. RYTHM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.
