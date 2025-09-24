David Franklin Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,157.04. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Franklin Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.