David Franklin Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,157.04. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Franklin Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $242.33 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 302.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.83 and its 200-day moving average is $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

