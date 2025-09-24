Austin Colby Parker Buys 2,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $111,654.06. This represents a 37.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

