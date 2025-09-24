Austin Colby Parker Buys 2,500 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $111,654.06. This represents a 37.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
