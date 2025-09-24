Pankaj Malik Sells 4,174 Shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $136,781.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.12. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $60,803.36.
Braze Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
