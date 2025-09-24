Pankaj Malik Sells 4,174 Shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $136,781.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,514.12. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $60,803.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.10. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

