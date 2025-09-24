Geoffrey Donohue Purchases 8,571,428 Shares of Aspermont (ASX:ASP) Stock

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Donohue bought 8,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00.

Aspermont Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Get Aspermont alerts:

Aspermont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aspermont Limited provides market specific content across the resource sectors through a combination of print, digital media channels, and face to face networking channels in Australia and internationally. The company offers industry news and information for various sectors, such as mining, investment, energy, and agriculture; Mining Journal, a digital and print information service; and content creation services, as well as runs various industry events and conferences.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspermont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspermont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.