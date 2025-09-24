Geoffrey Donohue Purchases 8,571,428 Shares of Aspermont (ASX:ASP) Stock

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Donohue bought 8,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$60,000.00.
Aspermont Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.
Aspermont Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aspermont
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspermont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspermont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.