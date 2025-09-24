Alison Lewis Purchases 30,000 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) CEO Alison Lewis purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,700. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alison Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 19th, Alison Lewis purchased 44,895 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,342.50.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

