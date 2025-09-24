Colin Stirling Purchases 4,000 Shares of IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Colin Stirling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00.
Colin Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Colin Stirling purchased 2,666 shares of IDP Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,704.24.
IDP Education Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About IDP Education
IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.
