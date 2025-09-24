Colin Stirling Purchases 4,000 Shares of IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Colin Stirling purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00.

Colin Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDP Education alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Colin Stirling purchased 2,666 shares of IDP Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.64 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,704.24.

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59.

IDP Education Cuts Dividend

About IDP Education

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%. IDP Education’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

(Get Free Report)

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.