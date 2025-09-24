Martine Rothblatt Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.08, for a total transaction of $1,644,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,440.40. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

UTHR stock opened at $434.06 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $438.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

