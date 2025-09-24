Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

