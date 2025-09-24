Adam Spice Sells 874,588 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Spice sold 874,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $41,988,969.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,799,250.89. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rocket Lab Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

