GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 179 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in F5 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 1.7%

FFIV stock opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.24 and a twelve month high of $337.39. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.10 and its 200-day moving average is $290.03.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,963.84. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

