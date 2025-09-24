Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,221,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

