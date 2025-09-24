Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $5,485,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HCA opened at $409.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

