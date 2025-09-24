GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.