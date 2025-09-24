GAMMA Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2%

EOG stock opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.