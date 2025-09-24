U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 504.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 30,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $3,624,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ALL opened at $207.56 on Wednesday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $214.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.