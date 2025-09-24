Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 59,586 shares traded.

Petrel Resources Stock Up 6.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -359.62 and a beta of 0.57.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

