Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 5,177,312 shares changing hands.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,100.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Jubilee Metals Group

In related news, insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £30,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.