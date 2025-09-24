Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,260.89 ($30.58) and traded as high as GBX 2,409.50 ($32.59). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,402 ($32.49), with a volume of 1,008 shares trading hands.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,260.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of £500.91 million, a P/E ratio of 269.19 and a beta of 1.18.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

