Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $15.00. Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD Trading Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $15.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Inc./MD Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

