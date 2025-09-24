Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $32.02. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 8,206 shares changing hands.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.88%.The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Hawthorn Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

