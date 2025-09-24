New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.15. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 4,972 shares changing hands.

New Peoples Bankshares Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

About New Peoples Bankshares

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

