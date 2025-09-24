U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

