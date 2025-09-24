U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,961 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.6% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.8%

FJUN opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

