Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF $XSLV Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $274.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

