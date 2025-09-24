U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,261 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 219.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

VHT opened at $256.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $284.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

