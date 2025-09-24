U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

