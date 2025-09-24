Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $295.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $213.26 and a 1-year high of $297.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.53 and a 200-day moving average of $270.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

