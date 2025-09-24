CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

