Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 50,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $194.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

