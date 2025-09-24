1,248 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 54,286.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after buying an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $490.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $577.75 and a 200 day moving average of $507.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,181,951.15. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synopsys from $715.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

