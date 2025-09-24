Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 450 Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.03 and a 1-year high of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.