Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.