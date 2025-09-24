Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:EMR opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

