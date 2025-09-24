CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 412 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE PSX opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

