Delano Ladd Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HQY opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 50.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 124.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,543,000 after purchasing an additional 701,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

