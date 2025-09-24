Micah Chen Sells 10,000 Shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,838. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WLDN stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLDN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 238.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

