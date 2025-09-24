Assi Ginzburg Sells 9,343 Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $871,795.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,415.42. The trade was a 27.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Assi Ginzburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $669,220.86.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ORA stock opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 303,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,902,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after acquiring an additional 413,384 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

