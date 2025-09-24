Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) EVP Troy Schrenk Sells 49,344 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) EVP Troy Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $423,371.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,664.74. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $862.10 million, a P/E ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.43 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,305.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target Hospitality

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.