Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 9,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,014.40. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $3,484,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

