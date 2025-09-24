Rajiv Jain Buys 279,469 Shares of GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 279,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.68 per share, with a total value of A$468,948.98.
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 17th, Rajiv Jain acquired 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, with a total value of A$508,800.00.
- On Monday, September 15th, Rajiv Jain acquired 201,827 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 per share, with a total value of A$343,509.55.
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Rajiv Jain acquired 246,444 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, with a total value of A$420,679.91.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Rajiv Jain acquired 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 per share, with a total value of A$512,100.00.
- On Friday, September 5th, Rajiv Jain acquired 205,076 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$359,293.15.
- On Monday, September 8th, Rajiv Jain acquired 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 per share, with a total value of A$530,700.00.
- On Monday, September 1st, Rajiv Jain acquired 279,160 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$487,134.20.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Rajiv Jain purchased 406,640 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.77 per share, with a total value of A$719,752.80.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Rajiv Jain purchased 300,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 per share, with a total value of A$524,400.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 182,734 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, with a total value of A$320,880.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
