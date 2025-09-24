Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $24.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.0625.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -403.81 and a beta of 2.10. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 8,416 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $231,608.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,812.16. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,000 shares of company stock worth $4,919,941. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,198,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

