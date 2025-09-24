Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial set a C$16.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.54. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

