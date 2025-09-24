Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.2727.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total value of $17,225,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 925,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,587,744.10. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,111,427. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $496.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.57. Medpace has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $506.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The company had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

